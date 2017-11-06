News

Trump, Abe didn't discuss bilateral FTA: Japan spokesman

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not discuss a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) at their summit meeting on Monday, a senior Japanese government spokesman said.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura made the comment to reporters after the meeting between the two leaders.
In recent economic dialogue between Japan and the United States, Tokyo has been pushing back against U.S. calls to open talks for a bilateral FTA.

