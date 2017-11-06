News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bennetts appeals Qld murder conviction (clone 39908597)
Man who killed schoolgirl and dumped her body in field appeals conviction

NHC sees 80 percent chance of cyclone off Bermuda

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - A low pressure system about 850 miles east-southeast of Bermuda has an 80 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The well-defined low could be developing into a tropical depression and conditions are expected to be favorable for further development while it moves north-northeastward over the open Atlantic, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Back To Top