MPs forced to declare citizenship to parliament: Turnbull

Federal MPs will be required to declare to parliament they are not a citizen of another country, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced.

"I want to say that this is not an audit," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday of new measures the government intends to put to both chambers of parliament.

"The obligation is on each member and each senator to make a full disclosure."

Within 21 days of the parliament approving the measure, MPs will be required to provide to the registrar of members' interests a declaration that he or she was not, to the best of his or her knowledge and belief, a citizen of any country other than Australia.

They will also be required to declare the birthplace of their parents.

If they had been a dual citizen, MPs would need to provide details and evidence of the time and manner in which their foreign citizenship was renounced or otherwise came to an end.

"Members and senators have been put squarely on notice now," Mr Turnbull said.

"I think it is important for people to be alert to this and start getting prepared."

The prime minister said the High Court would remain the sole body that determined whether an MP was ineligible to sit in parliament.

Nationals deputy leader Fiona Nash (NSW), former Greens senators Scott Ludlam (WA) and Larissa Waters (Qld) and One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts (Qld) were all ruled ineligible.

Former Democrats senator Andrew Bartlett is likely to replace Ms Waters while 23-year-old student Jordon Steele-John is expected to take Mr Ludlam's seat.

It's likely Mr Roberts will be replaced by the next in line on the One Nation ticket, Fraser Anning.

Ms Nash's Senate seat will likely go to the next person on the NSW coalition ticket, Liberal Hollie Hughes, which could further upset the Nationals.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was also disqualified from parliament, but has a chance to win back his lower house New England NSW seat at a by-election on December 2.