By Chris Kenning and David Shepardson

Kentucky police arrest man for assaulting Senator Rand Paul at home

LOUISVILLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested for assaulting U.S. Senator Rand Paul at his Kentucky home on Friday and causing a "minor injury," the state police said.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault causing minor injury, the Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Paul and Boucher were acquaintances, said Jeremy Hodges, a state police spokesman, who declined to say what led to the incident.

Paul's office said in a statement the former Republican presidential candidate "was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine."

His office did not immediately respond to questions about the extent of any injuries the 54-year-old senator may have suffered or the circumstances of the incident.

Hodges said Paul's injuries were minor and did not require transport to a hospital.

The Warren County, Kentucky Jail said Boucher remained behind bars on Saturday after not immediately posting a $5,000 bond, according to online records.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, dropped out of the race for president in February 2016 and successfully ran for re-election as a senator. In September, Paul opposed a partial repeal of healthcare reforms adopted under former Democratic President Barack Obama, angering President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Paul last month played golf with Trump and discussed tax reform proposals.

(Reporting by Chris Kenning in Chicago and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by G Crosse and Mary Milliken)