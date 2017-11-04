Barty outgunned in WTA Elite semi-final

News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Barty had powered past Angelique Kerber and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova this week to reach the final four of China's season-ending event.

But Vandeweghe, who is coached by Australia's Pat Cash, turned the tables on the 21-year-old, controlling baseline rallies and cruising on her own serve in the 6-3 6-3 victory.

The loss means Barty will finish the year as high as 16 in the world, up from a career-high 20 to start the week and 323 this time last year.

The American, who will finish the week in the world's top-10 for the first time, only lost one point on serve and broke Barty twice in the first set.

A valiant Barty saved three match points on serve in the second set, but Vandeweghe's heavy hitting meant she was always in control of a contest that barely lasted an hour.

Vandeweghe will play Julia Goerges in Sunday's final after the German ousted Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-3 in the other semi-final.

