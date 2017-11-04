News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'He thought she'd died': Girl, 10, sucked into sharp Sydney rock pool drain
Girl, 10, sucked into rock pool drain as brother, 12, watches on in horror

Brady to offer 'substantive' U.S. tax bill amendment on Monday: statement

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives tax writing committee said on Friday he planned to offer an additional amendment to the Republican tax reform bill.

Brady to offer 'substantive' U.S. tax bill amendment on Monday: statement

Brady to offer 'substantive' U.S. tax bill amendment on Monday: statement

"At the start of our markup on Monday, I will also offer an additional amendment making more substantive improvements to the bill," Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said in a statement on Friday, a day after the House unveiled long-delayed legislation to deliver deep tax cuts that President Donald Trump has promised.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

Back To Top