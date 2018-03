BEIJING (Reuters) - The South China Sea was not an issue between China and the United States, and Washington is expected to make a positive contribution instead of stirring up trouble, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said on Friday.

Zheng was speaking at a briefing about next week's visit to China by U.S. President Donald Trump.



