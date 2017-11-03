News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘You’re in Coles, Christ almighty’: Bloodshed in terrifying supermarket brawl
Supermarket stoush: Bloody brawl in Coles caught on video

Policeman, PKK militant killed in southeast Turkey: governor's office

Reuters
Reuters /

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A policeman and a militant from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Friday, the local governor's office said.

It said nine other policemen were wounded during a security operation against the Kurdish group in the city. "Clashes broke out as our security forces entered the address to apprehend a member of the PKK," the governor's office said.
The PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, has led a three-decade armed insurgency against the Turkish state.
The government has been increasing operations against the militant group since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Back To Top