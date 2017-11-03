The trouble hotspots for Aussie tourists revealed by DFAT

Australian tourist’s trouble hotspots have been revealed with Thailand leading the way with the most cases of Aussies landing in hospital.

The info was released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, outlining the main reasons Aussies made contact back home for help.

The report, titled Consular State of Play 2016-17, lists Thailand as the country with the most Aussie tourists hospitalised in the last 12 months with 195, or 11 per cent of injured travellers, needing medical attention.

Indonesia, home to the holiday island of Bali, was second with the USA third.

The Pacific island of New Caledonia came fourth and Vietnam fifth.

Startlingly, New Caledonia has seen a 37 per cent increase in Aussie tourists hospitalisations in the past 12 months - more than any other - because of an increase in the number of older Australians heading there.

"The surge in cases in New Caledonia reflects the growing popularity of cruise tourism in the Pacific, with an older demographic more vulnerable to illness or accident," the report said.

Hospitalisations

Thailand - 195

Indonesia - 155

USA - 117

New Caledonia - 103

Vietnam - 71

DFAT reported most enquiries it received were related to the wellbeing pf travellers, at 3,081, and their whereabouts, which accounted 2,546 contacts made to the department.

There were 1,615 Aussies that died overseas, an increase of 9 per cent in Aussies dying overseas in the past year. These prompted 1,653 enquiries with DFAT.

Thailand topped the list, with 203 Australians dying there, the Philippines was second with 126 and Indonesia third highest at 107. The report noted that not all of the deaths occurred between 2016-2017, as some were part of lengthy investigations that only concluded in this period.

Illness was the most common cause of death, claiming 446 Australians.

Deaths

Thailand - 203

Philippines - 126

Indonesia - 107

USA - 99

Vietnam - 87

Causes of death overseas

Illness - 446

Natural causes - 340

Accidents - 211

Suicide - 68

Murder - 49

The foreign affairs department reported a “significant increase” in the number of whereabouts enquiries, which jumped by 20 per cent in the past year.

Thailand had 74 reports of missing Aussies – up 76 per cent in 12 months. The USA and Indonesia also had increases of 26 and 8 per cent respectively.

In terms of Aussie tourists ending up behind bars, the US is the incarceration capital with 285 Australians placed under arrest or detention. Of that, 114 were immigration-related arrests and 169 were law enforcement-related. In total, 1,641 Australians were detained overseas between 2016-2017.

The US also had the most Aussies reporting drug-related charges with 16 arrested. Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, were tied for second with 13 each.

The number of cases for Aussies being victims of assault overseas increased slightly from 315 to 317 over the past 12 months with almost half (45 per cent) involving sexual assault.

“No one destination stands out as more likely for sexual assault to occur,” the report reads.

Arrests and detention

USA - 285

UAE - 104

China (mainland) -101

Thailand - 100

Philippines - 68

Stolen passports

Italy - 287

USA - 215

Spain - 183

New Zealand is our favourite destination with 1,316,000 people travelling there last year followed by Indonesia with 1,248,000 and the USA with 1,053,000. The UK finished fourth in the category by a fair margin with 588,000 Aussie visitors.

For any advice before travelling overseas visit SmartTraveller.