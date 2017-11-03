Bombardier CEO says CSeries jet engine delays are 'short-term'

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc's <BBDb.TO> Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told analysts that engine delays that have reduced deliveries of the company's CSeries jets this year are a "short-term issue" that supplier Pratt & Whitney is "actively addressing."

Bombardier said on Thursday it expects to deliver about 20-22 CSeries narrowbody jets, down from 30, in 2017 following engine delays by supplier Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp <UTX.N>.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)