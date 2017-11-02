Spanish prosecutor asks judge to jail Catalan secessionists pending investigation

News

Reuters
Reuters /

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's state prosecutor on Thursday asked an High Court judge to jail Catalan secessionist leaders pending an investigation over their role in Catalonia's illegal push for independence, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Nine members of the sacked Catalan administration testified on Thursday on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.
The prosecutor recommended one of them, Santi Vila, who stepped down from the Catalan cabinet before a unilateral declaration of independence last Friday and has since then been pushing for a negotiated solution with the government, should be granted bail of 50,000 euros ($58,275.00).

(Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

