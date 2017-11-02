Turkey's defense industry says planning 22 projects worth $5 billion

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is planning 22 new defense projects worth a total of $5 billion and spanning the development of air defense missile systems, ammunition and arms systems, the defense industry executive board said on Thursday.

It also said the board had discussed the modernization and mass production of tanks, combat and general purpose helicopters, as well as the production of new and additional unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drones.



