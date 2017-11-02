News

British PM May appoints Julian Smith as chief whip: statement

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed lawmaker Julian Smith as her new Chief Whip on Thursday, promoting him to head the office which is responsible for making sure May's Conservatives vote in support of the government.

Smith, 46, had previously been a deputy chief whip. He replaces Gavin Williamson who was earlier appointed as defense minister. The government said lawmaker Esther McVey would take on Smith's former role.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

