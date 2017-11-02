Airline to weigh passengers before each flight

A European airline has announced plans to start weighing their passengers prior to boarding flights.

Fear not though, you’re not going to be booted from the flight.

Finnair have insisted they don’t plan on penalising any passengers but are instead doing so to get a clearer understanding of their operating costs.

The airline said by working out a more accurate estimation of the weight going on the aircraft, the will be able to streamline their operating costs.

“We want to make sure we have the best possible data at our disposal also in this respect,” Sami Suokas, manager of customer processes at Finnair, told the newspaper Helsinki Times.

“That’s why we’re collecting data from our own network.”

The European Aviation Safety Agency lists the average weight of male and female passengers at 84kg and 64kg respectively.

However, Mr Suokas said the weight of their passengers can vary considerably between summer and winter because of the extreme difference in temperature.

The average Finnish man weighs 85 kilograms and the average Finnish woman weighs 70 kilograms.

