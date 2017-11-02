Second Uzbek man sought for questioning in New York attack probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A second Uzbek man is wanted for questioning by authorities in the investigation of Tuesday's truck attack in New York City that killed eight people, a law enforcement official said on Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a wanted poster issued on Wednesday it was seeking information on Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, a 32-year-old native of Uzbekistan. Another Uzbek man, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was charged on Wednesday with commiting the attack in the name of the Islamic State militant group.



(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)