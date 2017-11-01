Factbox: How South Africa's ANC will pick Zuma's successor

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) will elect a new party leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma at a conference in December. The winner will be favorite to become South African president after a 2019 election.

The frontrunners are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union and Zuma's ex-wife. Other candidates include ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

Below are the main stages of the process by which the ANC will choose its new leader.

* At the December conference, around 5,000 delegates willvote for the new ANC leader and other top positions. Theconference takes place at least once every five years and willbe held this year at the Nasrec conference center inJohannesburg * South Africa's nine provinces send delegates based on thenumber of paid-up party members they each have. The provinceswith the largest ANC membership include Kwa-Zulu Natal,Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape * ANC branches in the provinces nominate candidates for theANC's "top six" most powerful positions, as well as up to 80additional members for the party's National Executive Committee.Apart from president, other positions in the top six includedeputy president, secretary general, chairperson and treasurergeneral * Every branch with 100 members gets to send one delegate tothe December party conference, with another delegate added forevery additional 250 members that a branch has * Ninety percent of the delegates will come from thebranches, with the remaining 10 percent sent by the ANC'sProvincial Executive Committees, as well as the Youth League,Women's League and Veterans' League

