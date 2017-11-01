News

Suggestions Britain must be punished over Brexit are regrettable: minister

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Language suggesting that Britain should be punished for leaving the European Union is "regrettable", as are any suggestions from London that officials do not want to negotiate a Brexit deal, trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday.

Answering questions from lawmakers, Fox also said it was "inconceivable" that the open skies agreement between the United States and the EU would not continue to include Britain once it has left the bloc in March 2019.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)

