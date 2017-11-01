Student takes the VERY long way round to save $140 - so was it worth it?

A student has raised a few eyebrows with his attempt to avoid an “absurd” $140 train ticket in Europe.

William Stein wanted a weekend away in Edinburgh but balked at the $140 direct rail ticket from London and decided to take an alternate route, The Sun reports.

Mr Stein realised he could fly from Stansted, Poland to Edinburgh for just $38.

But it required a stopover in the Polish city of Szczecin.

His connecting flight was then cancelled, but Ryanair presented him with $70 compensation which he used to add an extra stop into his growing itinerary: Berlin.

He spent $12 to take a bus there to visit friends then flew to Glasgow for $21 before taking a $16 bus to Edinburgh.

He also spent $17 on accommodation on his eight-day trip. Including his transport around the cities, and a $79 train home to London from Edinburgh.

Mr Stein ended up paying $170 - $30 more than the amount he tried to avoid.

The trip also took him eight days as opposed to a four-and-a-half-hour train ride.

The commute in total between cities took 12 hours and 35 minutes – three hours more than the round-trip via train.

But despite paying more money, Mr Stein seemed happy to see some extra sites.

“Who would’ve known you can visit four cities for the price of one?" Mr Stein told The Evening Standard.

"I didn’t really believe it myself and it all kicked in when I touched down in Szczecin and saw this tiny airport."