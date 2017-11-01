News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspect in YouTube shooting identified - as police describe incident as 'domestic dispute'
Pictured: Suspected shooter who was 'angry' at YouTube

Student takes the VERY long way round to save $140 - so was it worth it?

Yahoo7 News /

A student has raised a few eyebrows with his attempt to avoid an “absurd” $140 train ticket in Europe.

Severe Storms Wreak Havoc Across South-Central Ohio
0:05

Severe Storms Wreak Havoc Across South-Central Ohio
0404_sun_princephilip
5:42

Philip and Camilla will arrive in Brisbane today
Reports of a Shooting at YouTube San Bruno HQ
1:40

Reports of a Shooting at YouTube San Bruno HQ
0404_sun_princephilip
1:31

Prince Philip admitted to hospital
Record Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding Across Indianapolis
1:18

Record Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding Across Indianapolis
Trump Assails Amazon Again
1:22

Trump Assails Amazon Again
Russian ambassador Yury Filatov defends expulsion of Irish diplomat
1:01

Russian ambassador Yury Filatov defends expulsion of Irish diplomat
Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital for hip operation
0:45

Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital for hip operation
Lawyer Sentenced in Russia Probe Heads to Court
0:30

Lawyer Sentenced in Russia Probe Heads to Court
Cat Showers Baby With Affection
0:58

Cat Showers Baby With Affection
Royal baby: 10 facts about royal births
1:32

Royal baby: 10 facts about royal births
Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
0:52

Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
 

William Stein wanted a weekend away in Edinburgh but balked at the $140 direct rail ticket from London and decided to take an alternate route, The Sun reports.

Mr Stein realised he could fly from Stansted, Poland to Edinburgh for just $38.

But it required a stopover in the Polish city of Szczecin.

Mr Stein on a stopover in Poland. Source: Supplied

His connecting flight was then cancelled, but Ryanair presented him with $70 compensation which he used to add an extra stop into his growing itinerary: Berlin.

He spent $12 to take a bus there to visit friends then flew to Glasgow for $21 before taking a $16 bus to Edinburgh.

He also spent $17 on accommodation on his eight-day trip. Including his transport around the cities, and a $79 train home to London from Edinburgh.

Mr Stein ended up paying $170 - $30 more than the amount he tried to avoid.

The trip took eight days. Source: Supplied

The trip also took him eight days as opposed to a four-and-a-half-hour train ride.

The commute in total between cities took 12 hours and 35 minutes – three hours more than the round-trip via train.

Mr Stein's trip was a lot more expensive, and longer, than he first planned. Source: Supplied

But despite paying more money, Mr Stein seemed happy to see some extra sites.

“Who would’ve known you can visit four cities for the price of one?" Mr Stein told The Evening Standard.

"I didn’t really believe it myself and it all kicked in when I touched down in Szczecin and saw this tiny airport."

Back To Top