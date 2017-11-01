Myer to introduce in-store children’s play centre in bid to win shoppers ahead of Amazon launch

Myer will trial an in-store children’s play centre in a bid to lure shoppers as online retail giant Amazon prepares to begin its operations in Australia.

The store said it will speed up the roll out of new cafes and pop up stores by Brunetti & Bibelot and Doughnut Time, and will partner with play centre operator Monkey Mania.

Chief executive Richard Umbers told investors on Wednesday that shoppers “who dwell more, spend more”, News Corp reports.

“Customers are increasingly shopping online, and traffic to shopping centres and physical stores is declining,” Mr Umbers said.

Mr Umbers blamed stiff competition, weak consumer spending and a fall in foot traffic at malls for the poor performance and for scrapping the group's sales growth target set in 2015.

"Two years ago when we released the New Myer strategy we did not anticipate the extent of deterioration in market conditions," Mr Umbers said.

"Our ambition of three per cent sales growth seemed appropriate at the time but it doesn't seem appropriate now."

He said average sales growth above three per cent between 2016 and 2020 was no longer achievable.

Myer’s sale numbers fell 2.8 per cent to $699 million for the 13 weeks to October 28.

The store and Monkey Mania, indoor play centres operators based out of Sydney, are yet to release details of their plans.

The play group does not allow children to stay unsupervised unless they pay for a “Drop ‘n Shop” supervision service.

The store will partner with Monkey Mania at its Eastland Shopping Centre store, in Melbourne in March.

The announcement follows the first pictures to emerge of Amazon’s Melbourne distribution centre on Tuesday, prompting speculation as to when it will launch.

A sign out the front of its 24,000sqm warehouse in Dandenong South reads, “It’s still day one! Are you ready to make a difference?”

It’s not known when Amazon will launch the centre, but experts believe it could open in November.