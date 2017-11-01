Racist jailed after ordering dog to attack three sisters on a train

A racist who ordered his dog to attack three sisters on a train has been jailed for eight weeks.

Luke Nicholls, 21, from Birmingham north of London, racially abused the young women on a London Midland train in July.

He pleaded guilty to one count of racially aggravated assault and two public order charges, one of which was religiously aggravated.

Nicholls boarded the train at Northfields station with another man who had a dog.

He sat near three sisters, aged 16, 22 and 23, and the dog licked one of their jackets.

When she became uncomfortable and moved away, Nicholls began encouraging the dog to sit on the seat next to the victims.

The three sisters then asked Nicholls if he could move his dog away, but he became aggressive, saying, “Do you want me to make it bite you?”

Fearing for their safety, the sisters moved carriages, but a few minutes later, Nicholls followed them and told his dog to ‘bite them’.

He later sat opposite the sisters with his dog and stood up and snatched one of their phones.

The phone was taken back but Nicholls became increasingly aggressive and racially abused the sisters.

Before leaving the train at Redditch he turned back and threatened to ‘slaughter them’ when he left the train.

Staff and other passengers supported the women when they were afraid to leave the train. Nicholls waited outside the station but left a short while later.

Nicholls appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court on October 26 and was given an eight-week prison sentence. He was also handed an additional 12 weeks prison sentence for breaching other suspended sentences.