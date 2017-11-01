News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Mum refuses to pay after son roams free in shop and allegedly damages stock

Yahoo7 /

A mother and father allegedly refused to pay for a $330 portable jump start kit at a battery shop that their son was accused of breaking.

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_0500_nat_AFL
0:37

Buddy Franklin's stellar season start
0402_0500_nat_easter
1:36

Royal Easter service
0402_0500_nat_melanoma
1:29

Fashion contributing to melanoma trends
0402_0500_nat_naplan
0:19

Migrant families to opt-out of Naplan
0402_0500_nat_dole
1:04

Government crackdown on dole recipients
0402_0500_nat_russianspies
0:29

Russian 'spies' leave Canberra
0402_0500_nat_missingboy
0:33

Missing three-year-old reunited with family
0402_0500_nat_cyclone
1:12

Queensland on alert amidst fears of cyclone reform
0402_0500_nat_bikiewars
0:23

New security video shows frightening bikie wars attack
0402_0500_nat_policepursuit
0:22

Sydney police pursuit
 

Vince Petrozella runs a Battery World franchise at Modbury in South Australia and says he couldn't believe when the incident happened.

Video shows the mother and son enter the store before the child is quick to roam the store on his own.

Mr Petrozella said he is annoyed by the situation. Source: Today Tonight

The mother and son enter the store. Source: Today Tonight

She leaves the child alone in the store as she heads outside to a car.

"Not only was he not overseen, he managed to cause damage," Mr Petrozella said.

The young boy enters a camera blindspot but Mr Petrozella claims he tampered with a portable jump start kit, leading to a $330 damage bill.

The woman leaves her son in the shop. Source: Today Tonight

"Basically he connected two wired together, a black and a red one, and created a short circuit,"

"All of a sudden two or three sirens started going off and two shot of steam came out of the side," employee Ian Cameron said.

Mr Cameron said his first instinct was to get the fire extinguisher.

"In case that steam and smoke turned into spark or flam," he said.

The mother and son watch on as the fire extinguisher is brought out. Source: Today Tonight

The kit is completely ruined. Source: Today Tonight

"Accidents can happen, I accept that but intentional manipulation and damage of property is another subject all together."

There's no legal requirement for the parents to pay up, but when Mr Petrozella broached the subject, the response from the boy's father was blunt.

"He said 'you're barking up the wrong tree mate, not interested'," he said.

The whole incident has left him fuming.

It's claimed the child joined a red and black wire. Source: Today Tonight

Mr Petrozella said he thinks someone should be held accountable. Source: Today Tonight

"I know it's very hard to stop a child but at the end of the day there's got to be some form of parental guidance," he said.

Child psychologist Kirrilee Smout says there have always been strict and lax approaches to parenting but being too relaxed can have negative consequences.

"We're less accepting as a society of harsh methods of parenting and that's something that's changed gradually over the last few decades," Ms Smout said.

"We know that a permissive parenting style where parents don't set expectations or monitor or follow up with kids is associated with poorer outcomes for kids."

Kirrilee Smout says we're less accepting as a society. Source: Today Tonight

A sign hanging in the shop. Source: Today Tonight

Overall, she says it's about finding a sensible balance when bringing up kids.

"What we have to do is be warm and responsive and set boundaries, have expectations and help children meet them," she said.

It's understood the mother gave her son a lecture after the incident.

"It's the responsibility of the parent to make sure the child isn't getting up to mischief or causing damage," Vince said.

Back To Top