Mum refuses to pay after son roams free in shop and allegedly damages stock

A mother and father allegedly refused to pay for a $330 portable jump start kit at a battery shop that their son was accused of breaking.

Vince Petrozella runs a Battery World franchise at Modbury in South Australia and says he couldn't believe when the incident happened.

Video shows the mother and son enter the store before the child is quick to roam the store on his own.

She leaves the child alone in the store as she heads outside to a car.

"Not only was he not overseen, he managed to cause damage," Mr Petrozella said.

The young boy enters a camera blindspot but Mr Petrozella claims he tampered with a portable jump start kit, leading to a $330 damage bill.

"Basically he connected two wired together, a black and a red one, and created a short circuit,"

"All of a sudden two or three sirens started going off and two shot of steam came out of the side," employee Ian Cameron said.

Mr Cameron said his first instinct was to get the fire extinguisher.

"In case that steam and smoke turned into spark or flam," he said.

"Accidents can happen, I accept that but intentional manipulation and damage of property is another subject all together."

There's no legal requirement for the parents to pay up, but when Mr Petrozella broached the subject, the response from the boy's father was blunt.

"He said 'you're barking up the wrong tree mate, not interested'," he said.

The whole incident has left him fuming.

"I know it's very hard to stop a child but at the end of the day there's got to be some form of parental guidance," he said.

Child psychologist Kirrilee Smout says there have always been strict and lax approaches to parenting but being too relaxed can have negative consequences.

"We're less accepting as a society of harsh methods of parenting and that's something that's changed gradually over the last few decades," Ms Smout said.

"We know that a permissive parenting style where parents don't set expectations or monitor or follow up with kids is associated with poorer outcomes for kids."

Overall, she says it's about finding a sensible balance when bringing up kids.

"What we have to do is be warm and responsive and set boundaries, have expectations and help children meet them," she said.

It's understood the mother gave her son a lecture after the incident.

"It's the responsibility of the parent to make sure the child isn't getting up to mischief or causing damage," Vince said.