Daughter 'finds thousands of naked pictures of herself on mum's boyfriend's computer'

Yahoo7 /

A daughter who thought her mother's boyfriend was having an affair allegedly found at least 2,500 videos and photos of herself naked in her bathroom and bedroom on the family computer.

Matthew Bordeaux, 48, from Florida in the US, is facing two charges of video voyeurism after his girlfriend's daughter reported his alleged actions to police.

The daughter told police she had suspicions that Bordeaux was having an affair as he had been acting strangely, US publication Local 10 reports.

She searched his person profile, which was unlocked, on their home computer and found a folder marked "hidden".

Inside the folder she alleges she found naked videos and photos of herself.

In the videos she looked at, one showed her undressing in her bedroom and another showed her getting out of the shower in her bathroom.

Matthew Bordeaux is facing two charges of video voyeurism. Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office

She signed a consent form allowing detectives to search through more than 2,500 photo and video files on the computer.

The daughter told police Bordeaux had given her a wall socket with a hidden camera in it when they moved into the house earlier this year.

He claimed, at the time, that he didn't want to leave it with the owners of their Coral Springs home because of how much it had cost.

Detective Kari Norwood wrote in the affidavit that the camera contained a memory card that "would require the defendant to remove the camera in order to transfer the files to his computer, and then reinstall the camera afterwards."

The daughter also said she believes a few photos and videos were taken in their old home.

Bordeaux is alleged to have taken secret videos and photos of his girlfriend's daughter. Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office

She says she never gave him consent to put a camera in her bedroom or bathroom.

Bordeaux had been living with the girl and her mother for seven years.

