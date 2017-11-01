Driver charged after allegedly ramming cops in Melbourne CBD, guns and knife found in car

Frightened bystanders thought they were caught up in another Bourke Street massacre when a driver allegedly rammed a police car in Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon.

Shades of Bourke St massacre as driver rams cops in Melbourne CBD

A man has been charged over the CBD rampage.

Police were called late on Tuesday to reports a car was parked on Bourke Street with a smashed windscreen.

When officers approached the car allegedly sped towards them, ramming a police car.

The driver was tasered and arrested.

A search of the car allegedly uncovered two guns and a hunting knife.

The 26-year-old has been charged with endangering life and is due in court on Wednesday.