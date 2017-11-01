Driver charged after allegedly ramming cops in Melbourne CBD, guns and knife found in car

Frightened bystanders thought they were caught up in another Bourke Street massacre when a driver allegedly rammed a police car in Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been charged over the CBD rampage.
Police were called late on Tuesday to reports a car was parked on Bourke Street with a smashed windscreen.
When officers approached the car allegedly sped towards them, ramming a police car.
The driver was tasered and arrested.
A search of the car allegedly uncovered two guns and a hunting knife.
The 26-year-old has been charged with endangering life and is due in court on Wednesday.