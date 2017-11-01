Chilling footage shows driver roaming street after New York truck terror

Disturbing footage has emerged from the terror attack in New York City appearing to show the driver roaming the streets just moments after he rammed into cyclists on a bike path.

At least eight people were killed in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon when a rental ute from Home Depot crashed into a school bus and struck bicyclists and pedestrians.

Vision has now emerged from the scene, appearing to show the driver running around nearby streets holding what police confirmed to be two "imitation guns".

The man can be seen waving the fake weapons around as multiple pedestrians hide behind nearby cars.

A student from a nearby high school captured the vision just moments before police shot and arrested the attacker.

One witness, John Williams, a 22-year-old student, told reporters at the scene that he heard about five gunshots before seeing a large man with curly hair being taken into custody.

"He seemed very calm, he was not putting up a fight," Mr Williams said.

Another witness who gave his name only as Frank told a local television network that he saw a man running around an intersection, heard five to six gunshots and saw "about 100 cops" flood into the street.

"I saw he had something in his hand, but I couldn't tell what it was," he said.

"When the cops shot him, everybody started running away and it got a little bit crazy right there. So when I tried to look again, the guy was already down."

Photos from the scene show mangled and flattened bicycles littered across the bike path, which runs parallel to the West Side Highway near the World Trade Centre.

The police have not confirmed any gunfire besides shots fired by officers, while the federal government are treating it as a terrorist attack.

A video apparently filmed at the scene and circulated online showed scattered bikes on the bike path and at least two people lying on the ground.

President Donald Trump decried the 29-year-old attacker, whose name and nationality has not yet been revealed, as "very sick" and a "deranged person."