Uber CEO says company's future in Brazil in the balance

Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run

Reuters
Reuters /

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi, said on Tuesday that his company's future in Brazil depends on government decisions, as the Brazilian Senate prepared to vote on regulating car hailing apps.

"It depends on the decisions of the government," Khosrowshahi told reporters when asked whether Uber would leave Brazil if the bill with tough regulations was enacted. He spoke after meeting with Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.



(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Diane Craft)

