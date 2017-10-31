News

Airbnb host offers guest refund after he spray paints apartment

Yahoo7 News /

An Airbnb host had an unexpected response to his guest painting the walls of his apartment.

Artist Ali Sabet booked to stay in an Airbnb apartment during the Tokyo Art Fair, at which he was exhibiting.

But the Independent reports the host, known as Eric, gave Mr Sabet a refund after he painted his Tokyo apartment with a mural.

Mr Sabet leaves behind a small piece of his inspiration. Source: YouTube

An admirer of the American-Iranian artist, Eric asked if Mr Sabet could leave “a small piece” of his inspiration during his stay.

“There’s a small white plaster wall and a slate-grey front door inside the apartment,” Eric wrote in a note for the artist.

“I would absolutely love to have you paint anything from what inspires you from your time in Japan.”

The host was reportedly thrilled with his guest's work. Source: YouTube

Mr Sabet got to work, creating a large black and white mural on the wall using Japanese paint brushes and traditional Sumi ink.

The mural was derived from many of Mr Sabet’s paintings which mainly depict women with large, wide eyes. He also used his trademark brushstroke style, and covered the black apartment door with gold scripture.

The artist also painted the front door. Source: YouTube

Eric was so thrilled with the art work he refunded the Mr Sabet’s payment for the room and invited him to return and stay at the apartment whenever he’s in Tokyo.

While it’s a kind gesture for the Californian-based artist, Eric managed to get a piece of Mr Sabet’s work for what sounds like a discount.

Mr Sabet’s pieces typically sell for up to $3900.

