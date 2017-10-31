Man dies after brother puts him in chokehold during backyard play wrestle

A Canadian man has died after he lost consciousness while wrestling in the backyard with his older brother.

Corey Woodrich, 31, was having what police described as a “consensual wrestling match” with his brother Darcey when he was put in a chokehold in the backyard of a Windsor home on October 21.

When the 35-year-old realised Corey had no vital signs he and nearby witnesses immediately began performing CPR.

Corey was rushed to a nearby hospital, while police arrested Darcey at the scene.

Corey was pronounced dead on October 24, while his older brother has since been charged with aggravated assault.

The Windsor local is being remembered as a loving son, loyal brother and friend and the enigmatic leader of the bands “Siren Phase” and “Anonymous Bosch.”

Sergeant Steve Betteridge said the investigation “remains active”, while adding that the charges against Darcey may change.

“There is always the potential for charges to change with any investigation,” he said.