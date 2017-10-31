WATCH: Crowd erupts as football player with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown

A high school footballer born with cerebral palsy completed an 80-yard touchdown during a US school's Friday night football game.

Video shows the boy making a run for the end zone from the other side of the field.

In a heartwarming moment, not only does the crowd begin to cheer the boy on but the players on the field do too.

Teams the Atlee Raiders and Varina Blue Devils put aside points and pride for a moment late in the fourth quarter and made the boy's dream come true.

Raiders senior Sepp Shirley was born with cerebral palsy - a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture - and made it into the final home game of his high school career.

There was a plan in place for Shirley to carry the ball for a couple of yards before the Varina defenders would 'tackle' him with a two-hand touch, US publication WTVR reports.

However, on his second carry, Shirley made it a full 80 yards and scored his first touchdown.

The crowd begins to cheer yelling "Go, go, go" the video shows.

“He carries the ball. He’s down to the 30,” the announcer says.

“He’s down to the 20-yard line. The Varina Blue Devils are chasing him. He returns the ball to the five. Touch down!”

Shirley collapsed at the line having scored a touchdown for his team.

He told NBC 12 that since he was in fourth grade, he has dreamed of playing for Atlee.

"It's something I can remember from my earliest time being a part of," he said.

"It's something that in my life, right now, I enjoy more than anything."