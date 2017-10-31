News

Aussie teacher sacked over year nine Melbourne Cup sweeps

AAP /

A 55-year-old West Australia private school science teacher has had his registration cancelled after engaging in serious misconduct including holding Melbourne Cup sweepstakes with year nine students.

In a State Administrative Tribunal decision handed down on Monday, it emerged the teacher assigned horses to the students before last year's race and gave cash to the winners without the knowledge of the school or their parents.

It also emerged he treated a year 10 student preferentially by repeatedly giving her money for the canteen and gave her a thank-you card with $20 inside for cheering him up after he confided to her about his wife's illness.

In the card, which he hand-delivered to the 15-year-old's workplace, he called her "the ponytail princess", leaving her feeling "shocked and uncomfortable" so she told her stepmother, sparking an investigation.

He also sent her emails from his personal email account and signed off with his first name, and engaged with another student on Facebook.

He admitted his conduct was not that expected of a registered teacher but said he would not have kept giving her money, confided to her or given her the card if he knew it made her uncomfortable.

