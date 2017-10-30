WATCH: Boy, 10, steals family car, leads police and mum on high-speed car chase

A boy has taken police on a dangerous high-speed chase in the US after he got behind the wheel of the family car.

Police say the boy took the car from his family home in Cleveland on Thursday.

Dashcam footage captured by Ohio State Highway Patrol on October 26 shows officers pursuing the boy travelling more than 140km/h along a motorway with his mother also giving chase.

“The kid’s probably going at least 90 (miles per hour),” a woman says over the radio.

“He looks maybe 13?”

Another man says the boy is driving a silver car with the mum chasing him in a red SUV.

More than four police cars continue their pursuit along the motorway – they try to set up a road block but the 10-year-old steers the sedan off the road, onto the grass.

This drastically reduces his speed as police overtake him on the motorway and prepare to cut him off.

“Block him in, block him in,” an officer yells.

“Do not let him get by, block him in.”

Despite having two police cars next to him, the boy continues to give chase at low speed and the block fails.

About 15 minutes later, a police car goes off road and clips the sedan from behind, forcing it to turn and crash into a sign finally bringing an end to the joyride.

A police officer runs up to the car and demands the child roll down the window. No one was injured.

Ohio news station ABC 6 reports the boy has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding.

Cleveland police say it’s the second time in two weeks he’s taken one of the family cars for a joyride. He previously took his mother’s 2013 Dodge Charger for a joyride on October 16.

In April, a 12-year-old boy somehow drove 1300km across New South Wales on his own in the family car before being stopped.

He was en route to Perth before being pulled over at Broken Hill in far west NSW.