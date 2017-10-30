News

Austrian police hunt gunman after two killed in shooting

Reuters
Reuters /

ZURICH (Reuters) - Austrian police are searching for a 66-year-old man suspected of shooting dead two neighbors and wounding a third before escaping in a white Volkswagen van.

The suspect from the Graz area is suspected of killing a 64-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman and wounding a 48-year-old woman in a dispute among neighbors, Styria province police said in a statement.
The suspect fled in a Volkswagen van whose number plate matched that of one with a poster reading "Heil Hitler" across its rear window that was shown on an Austrian website. The website offers users a platform to criticize alleged abuses of power by justice officials.
Police warned residents not to approach the suspect amid a search stretching across neighboring provinces.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

