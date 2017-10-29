Somalia sacks police, security bosses after deadly bombing

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The heads of Somalia's police and national security have been sacked after a bombing targeting a hotel in the country's capital claimed at least 29 lives, state radio reported on its website on Sunday.

"Somalia’s police commander General Abdihakin Dahir Saiid and director general of the National Intelligence Security Agency (NISA), Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, have now been sacked after a cabinet meeting," state radio reported.



(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Jason Neely)