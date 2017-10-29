News

Golf-Rose roars back to win in Shanghai as Johnson crumbles

Reuters
Reuters /

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Justin Rose roared back from an eight-stroke deficit to claim an astonishing two-shot win at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai on Sunday after overnight leader Dustin Johnson threw away the tournament with a horror final round.

Eight strokes adrift of Johnson on the first tee, Englishman Rose fired a five-under 67, tearing up the back nine with five birdies at Sheshan Golf Club as the American gave up a six-stroke lead to finish runnerup with Henrik Stenson and Brooks Koepka.
Former U.S. Open winner Rose finished the $9.75 million event with a 14-under total of 274, a tap-in par on the par-five 18th enough to seal an ultimately comfortable win on a breezy day.
A hole behind, a shell-shocked Johnson had already come to grief with consecutive bogeys on the 15th and 16th, and he finished with a five-over 77 without a single birdie on his card. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

