Man arrested after taking toddler from mother's house
'I want to be a dad': 'Spiritual healer' arrested after taking son from mum

Backpacker accused of lying about sexual assault using 'Salt Creek copycat' story

Yahoo7 News /

A Belgian backpacker who claims she was abducted and raped in outback South Australia has been accused of concocting her story to attract attention.

Defence lawyers claim she based her "lies" on the Salt Creek attacks and say her behaviour "beggars belief".

In a stunning development, defence lawyer Stephen Ey claims the victim of the alleged Meningie attack concocted her story accusing her of "classic copycat attention-seeking behaviour".

The Belgian tourist was found in a Murray Bridge motel room on February 10. Picture: 7 News

The court heard that after the alleged attack in February, the 26-year-old Belgian "booked into a motel in her own name and filled in the breakfast menu” before going to the local McDonald’s for a burger.

"Why anyone asks where the closest fast food is and has a Big Mac before going to police beggars belief."

A Belgian backpacker who claims she was abducted and raped has been accused of concocting her story based on the backpacker attacks at Salt Creek, South Australia. Picture: 7 News

Her alleged attacker, a 52-year-old married man, has been in custody since his arrest.

On Friday, the man's lawyer applied for him to be released on bail but that was strongly opposed by prosecutors due to the gravity of the alleged crime.

Her alleged attacker, a 52-year-old man, has been charged with rape and unlawful detention. Picture: 7 News

Prosecutors claim the victim had been held captive inside a shed and allegedly had her hands tied and her legs chained to the ground.

It's alleged cable ties containing the woman’s DNA were located in a wheelie bin and police divers found restraints in a well.

The magistrate will hand down his ruling next week.

