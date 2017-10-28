News

NATO says Catalonia issue domestic matter to be resolved by Spain

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain remains an important NATO ally and Catalonia is a domestic issue that should be resolved by the Spanish institutional framework, a NATO official said on Friday.

Asked about the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence, a NATO official said: "Spain is a committed ally, which makes important contributions to our shared security. The Catalonia issue is a domestic matter which should be resolved within Spain's constitutional order."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

