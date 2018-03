TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp <7270.T> said on Friday that it had failed to follow proper inspection procedures for vehicles destined for the domestic market.

The automaker said in a statement that uncertified workers had conducted final inspections of new vehicles.

Subaru said that it may recall the affected vehicles and that it would report details on its findings to the transport ministry on Monday.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Naomi Tajitsu)