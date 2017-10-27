News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Putin, as part of test, oversees launch of four nuclear-capable missiles: Ifax

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has personally overseen the launch of four nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of a training exercise for Russia's strategic nuclear forces, the Kremlin said on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Putin, as part of test, oversees launch of four nuclear-capable missiles: Ifax

Putin, as part of test, oversees launch of four nuclear-capable missiles: Ifax

The test launches, conducted on Thursday, involved land, air, and submarine-based ballistic missiles, Russia's defense ministry said in a separate statement.
The ministry said a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile had been test fired from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia, hitting a target at the Kura military testing range on the Kamchatka Peninsula thousands of kilometers (miles) away.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Back To Top