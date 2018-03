MADRID (Reuters) - The Catalan government's business head resigned on Thursday, a government source said, after regional president Carles Puigdemont ruled out elections and left the possibility of a unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.

Santi Vila had said he was opposed to such a declaration and La Vanguardia newspaper reported he favored regional elections.



