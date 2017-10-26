MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that law enforcement agencies must take tough action against persons and groups using the Internet for extremist ends.

Russia's Putin urges tough action against online extremism

"The security of Russia's Internet must be heightened, we must fight against those using the information space to spread extremist ideas," Putin told a meeting of Russia's Security Council.

"At the same time, I would like to stress that there can be no talk about restricting access of law-abiding citizens to the worldwide web, about any pervasive barriers and filters," he said.



(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)