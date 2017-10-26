News

Iraqi forces and PMF attack Peshmerga positions from Zummar: Kurdistan security council

Reuters
Reuters /

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi troops and popular mobilization forces began shelling Peshmerga positions from Zummar in northern Nineveh province, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) said on Thursday.

The KRSC urged Iraqi forces to withdraw from nearby areas and accept the Kurdistan Regional Government's offer for unconditional talks to settle political differences in a statement issued hours before the offensive began.
It also called on the United States government to "stop Iraq's reckless behavior".

(This version of the story corrects headline to make clear that attack was launched from Zummar, not in Zummar)

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Paul Tait)

