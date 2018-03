BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected Boko Haram militants killed eight soldiers and one civilian in an attack in Nigeria's northeast, a police official said on Wednesday.

The attack in Yobe state on Tuesday evening also left five civilians injured, Abdulmalik Sumonu, commissioner of police for Yobe, told Reuters by phone.



