News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Turkey's Erdogan says ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey was ready to give all support to Baghdad as it seeks to reopen a crude oil pipeline from the Kirkuk oilfields to Turkey, through which Iraq stopped sending oil in 2014.

Turkey's Erdogan says ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline

Turkey's Erdogan says ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline

In a statement to media after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, Erdogan said they discussed what political, military and economic steps they could take after what he called the "illegitimate" Iraqi Kurdish referendum last month.



(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Back To Top