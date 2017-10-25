News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Swedish prosecutor appeals Bombardier employee acquittal

Reuters
Reuters /

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday appealed a court ruling earlier in October that an employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier <BBDb.TO> was innocent of bribery, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

Swedish prosecutor appeals Bombardier employee acquittal

Swedish prosecutor appeals Bombardier employee acquittal

The 37-year-old Russian man was arrested in March on suspicion that he together with several others at Bombardier had bribed an Azerbaijani official to secure a contract worth around $340 million.

On Oct. 11, a Swedish district court said prosecutors had not proved that the charged person had promised or offered an inappropriate benefit.



(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)

Back To Top