KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) - The governor of Kenya’s Kisumu county, an opposition stronghold, said people would be justified in rebellion if a presidential election goes ahead on Thursday, given concerns over preparations for the vote.

"If the government subverts the sovereign will of the people ... then people are entitled to rebel against this government," Anyang Nyong'o told reporters on Wednesday.



(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by David Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)