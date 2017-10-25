News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Spain aims to avoid economic damage to Catalonia through direct rule: PM

Reuters
Reuters /

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's central government aims to avoid further economic damage to the wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia due to its secession bid by exercising direct rule, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told parliament on Wednesday.

More than one thousand firms have moved their legal headquarters out of Catalonia to avoid volatility caused by the independence bid, according to the companies registry, and the uncertainty has prompted Madrid to cut economic forecasts.

(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Editing by Isla Binnie)

Back To Top