Flight attendant plummets to ground through cabin door

Video has emerged showing an injured flight attendant on the tarmac after falling out of a stationary airplane.

In the video, filmed on October 23 in Shenzhen City in southeastern China's Guangdong Province, the China Eastern Airlines worker is seen on the ground surrounded by airport crew and medical staff.

She reportedly fell 2.7m from the plane, suffering broken bones and scratches.

According to reports, she may have lost her balance when she tried to close the cabin door pre-flight.

The flight was delayed for two hours.

In a statement, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport said the flight was scheduled to fly from Shezhen to Kunming.

“A flight attendant accidentally fell on the tarmac from the left rear cabin door when the plane was ready to take-off,” the statement reads.

“She was found suffering bone fractures and was taken to hospital immediately.”

The statement did not mention why the cabin door was left open or how the woman fell from the plane.

China Eastern Airlines is investigating the incident.