AWU raids linked to Bill Shorten's tenure to be challenged in court

‘You’re in Coles, Christ almighty’: Bloodshed in terrifying supermarket brawl
Supermarket stoush: Bloody brawl in Coles caught on video

The Australian Federal Police raided the headquarters on Tuesday in support of a Registered Organisations Commission investigation into donations the AWU made to activist group GetUp! when federal Labor leader Bill Shorten was in charge of the union.

Union lawyers are expected to challenge the investigation at Melbourne's federal court on Monday, an AWU spokesman said.

Australian Federal Police has raided the offices of the AWU in Sydney, pictured, and Melbourne. Source: 7 News

Union lawyers are expected to challenge the investigation at Melbourne's federal court. Photo: 7 News

"The application will be to object to the validity of the investigation and the warrants," the spokesman said.

The ROC received information that documents were being interfered with in the union's offices "by being concealed or destroyed" while it was investigating whether the donations were within the union's rules.

It said a magistrate authorised the AFP raids to seize the documents.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash earlier this month referred the issue to the ROC following reports the union gave about $100,000 to the left-wing advocacy group when it launched in 2005.

AWU's national secretary Daniel Walton branded the raids "an extraordinary abuse of police resources" and were part of an attempt to smear Mr Shorten.

National secretary Daniel Walton said the documents seized were over 10 years old and "do nothing more than highlight the fact that the union made a few political donations".

The AFP confirmed it had executed a search warrant of Australian Workers Union offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

"We're extremely concerned about the actions of the Registered Organisations Commission and extremely concerned of the actions of the Turnbull government," Mr Walton said on Tuesday.

GetUp! on Tuesday said it had previously acknowledged receipt of a donation of $100,000 in 2005 from the AWU.

"There is no suggestion of any impropriety on GetUp!'s part on the receipt and handling of the donation," a spokesman said in a statement.

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz said if the GetUp funding was proved inappropriate, it raised serious questions.

The Australian Federal Police raided the headquarters on Tuesday into donations the AWU made to activist group GetUp! when federal Labor leader Bill Shorten was in charge of the union. Photo: AAP

"I am pleased that finally issues relating to potential trade union corruption are being taken seriously and thoroughly investigated," he said

"Honest union members have the right to know that their money is being spent correctly."

The commission's website says an ongoing investigation into the AWU's national office and the Victorian branch commenced on October 20.

Labor MP Brendan O'Connor has slammed the AFP raids. Source: AAP

