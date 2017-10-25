Gunman injures bodyguard of Kenya's deputy chief justice

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A gunman shot and wounded a bodyguard to Kenya's deputy chief justice on Tuesday, police said, adding to an increasingly tense atmosphere two days before the East African nation is due to hold a repeat presidential election.

Rashid Mohamed, the officer in charge of Dagoretti police station, told Reuters it was unclear why the bodyguard to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was shot or how many attackers there were. The bodyguard was shot in the shoulder and his gun was taken as he was buying pots of flowers by the side of the road, Mohamed said.

Last month, the chief justice said judges have received repeated threats since the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's win in the Aug. 8 polls and ordered a fresh election.



