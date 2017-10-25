News

Ukraine cyber police chief says Ukraine hit by 'Badrabbit' malware

Reuters
Reuters /

KIEV (Reuters) - The chief of Ukraine's cyber police said Ukraine was attacked on Tuesday by malware called BadRabbit, adding that the country was barely affected.

Earlier the airport in the southern city of Odessa said it had tightened security measures after being hit by a cyber attack, while the metro system in the capital Kiev reported a hack on its payment system.
Asked whether the malware BadRabbit was used in the attacks, Cyber Police Chief Serhiy Demedyuk said by text message "yes, correct".


(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)

