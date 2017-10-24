News

Up to UK to find concrete proposals over Brexit/Irish border issues: Macron

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain must find concrete proposals to tackle issues concerning the border between the United Kingdom and Ireland in the wake of Brexit, said French President Emmanuel Macron during a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

"It's up to the UK to come up with concrete proposals to minimize the impact of Brexit on the British/Irish border," said Macron on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Varadkar had said Ireland wanted Britain to commit to a fallback option that would avoid a customs border returning to the island of Ireland, should its plan of keeping the closest possible ties with the EU fall through.


(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Michel Rose)

